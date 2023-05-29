Chris Baker took this photo of three baby Common Ravens asleep in their nest high in an ornamental pear tree.
Ravens are currently nesting throughout the Tehachapi area. Common Ravens (Corvus corax) build their nests in trees, cliffs, on the tops and sides of buildings, on utility poles, billboards, and other locations that offer a good view and protection from potential predators.
Ravens typically build nests with a foundation of sticks, but they will also utilize a wide variety of objects for the foundation of the nest and for the lining. Some raven nests include dozens of pieces of wire, baling twine, rope, bones, etc.
For the lining of the nest, to make the interior softer for their eggs and the resulting chicks, the parent Ravens will gather all kinds of different items, including shredded bark, cotton, sheep’s wool, dryer sheets, paper, stuffing from old quilts or comforters left outside, and more. These resourceful birds are willing to incorporate any potentially useful item into their nest.
Once the eggs are laid, it takes about three weeks of incubating for the young to hatch. Once they do, they will stay in the nest for about four to six weeks before they fledge. Even when they leave the nest, their parents will often continue to bring them food for several weeks as they move around as a family unit.
The young birds will then usually disperse and join a flock of other unmated juveniles, while the parents pair-bond for life and will maintain their territory year-round.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Common Raven is ataakaz, pronounced ah-TAHK-ahz.
