Although sometimes birds in the spring, in order to line their nests, will help themselves to little bits of the soft undercoat that large ungulate mammals like deer naturally shed, this doesn't seem to be the case here. The birds appear to be one male and two female Brown-headed Cowbirds (Molothrus ater), and these birds don't build their nests, they have the ignoble practice of singly laying their eggs in the nests of other songbirds, typically smaller ones.
The Cowbird chick tend to hatch sooner, and it usually outcompetes its smaller unwilling "siblings," and the Cowbird parents are freed from the rigor of feeding and raising their own young.
So these birds aren't looking for nesting material. Instead, they are likely using the Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) as a kind of moveable hunting stand or portable observation platform.
Although most of their diet comes from the seeds of grasses, grain and weeds, about 25 percent of a Cowbird's diet typically comes insects like craneflies, grasshoppers, beetles, etc. Cowbirds are believed to have evolved alongside the vast herds of bison that once roamed the Great Plains, and the birds would take advantage of the animals' movement through the prairie, which would often cause insects to fly or jump up and be exposed to the beak of a hungry Cowbird.
Cowbirds continue to be associated with cattle and horses, using the mammals to reveal insects hiding in pasture land. This Mule Deer doe is likely serving the same purpose, in this case providing both a front row perch and services as a flusher, startling insects from concealment as the doe walks through tall grasses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.