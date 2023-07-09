A trail camera at the home of Les and Toshimi Kristof in Bear Valley Springs captured this image of a Mountain Lion at about 5 a.m. July 6.
Mountain Lions (Felis concolor) are found throughout the Tehachapi Mountains, but are seldom seen because of their elusiveness and ability to escape detection. The rise in the number of trail cameras, as well as doorbell and security video cameras, has greatly increased the number of images and footage of Mountain Lions recorded in our area.
The main year-round prey for Mountain Lions in our area is deer, so as a general rule, if there are deer present, there are probably Mountain Lions around, at least from time to time.
Of course Mountain Lions will take other available prey species as well, which in our area include elk, feral pigs, rabbits, etc. Occasionally Mountain Lions, also known as Cougars, Pumas or Panthers, will take domestic animals, like goats, sheep, dogs and more.
Mountain Lions typically avoid people, and will leave if spotted. However, they may move away slowly, and in a couple of cases in the Tehachapis, have even had standoffs with mountain bikers, who picked up their bicycles and used them as a kind of shield between them and the big cat. These encounters did not result in an attack, and I have never read or heard any reports of a Mountain Lion actually attacking a person in the Tehachapi Mountains, but on a few occasions they have snatched dogs right in front of their owners.
Mountain Lions are apex predators, so they certainly deserve respect and caution, and people in outlying areas should be aware and careful about the possibility of a Mountain Lion encounter, especially if small children are present.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) name for Mountain Lion is tukumbüütsi, pronounced too-koom-BUUHT-si, or too-koom-boots.
