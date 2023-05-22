Josh Burton took this photo of a Crane Fly (Tipulidae sp.) as it rested on an a piece of old barn lumber.
These harmless flies are sometimes known as “Mosquito Hawks” or “Skeeter Eaters” due to the fairly ridiculous belief that they prey upon mosquitoes. Friends and fellow residents, they certainly do not.
In fact, the adults of most species of Tipulidae flies don’t even have functioning mouthparts.
These creatures spend most of their lives in their larval form, as elongated worm-like insects that are often referred to as leatherjackets (NOT yellowjackets) or wire worms.
In this form, the Crane Fly larvae live in the soil or under leaf litter, and most species just eat plant material, often already decaying, algae and some microflora. These small larva resemble mealworms and they often provide ecosystems services as decomposers, breaking down organic material which can they be utilized by plants and other organisms.
Eventually the Crane Flies form a pupae underground and wait there to undergo metamorphosis. When the adult Crane Flies emerge, they don’t have much time to breed so that the females can lay fertilized eggs in or on soil, algae mats, etc. Adult Crane Flies only live about two weeks.
This is why most of them don’t even have usable mouthparts — they don’t live long enough to need to eat. You can sometimes see them drinking dew on a damp morning.
Crane Flies are most commonly found in meadows, pastures or other grassy areas. They may occasionally stumble into dwellings, but they are not looking to bite you, or mosquitoes, or anything else. They’re just kinda bumbling, awkward fliers who don’t live long enough as adults to get really good at anything.
And they certainly do not hunt mosquitoes.
