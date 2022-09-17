Eric Parker took this photo in Golden Hills of a White-breasted Nuthatch in a maple tree. White-breasted Nuthatches are widespread throughout the Tehachapi area, but they can be found most often in oak woodlands and other places with mature, deciduous trees.
Nuthatches are small, stout birds who spend much of their time navigating through trees: moving downward, head-first, sideway, upward, whichever way their inclination and the architecture of the tree leads them.
These nimble little foragers with the pointy bill are primarily looking for insects, like assorted larvae, beetles, scale insects, spiders, caterpillars, etc. Nuthatches will also visit backyard bird feeders, but prefer the oil-rich or protein-laden food favored by other insect eaters, such as black oil sunflower seeds, suet, peanuts or peanut butter.
You can often hear a White-breasted Nuthatch vocalizing as it moves through a tree, making a short nasal call that has been described as “yank.” I think of it more as the honk of a tiny car horn, as the small nuthatch makes its way through the traffic of tree limbs.
White-breasted Nuthatches are territorial and tend to form a pair bond that lasts year-round. You won’t see flocks of nuthatches, but sometimes in winter you can find them in mixed flocks with titmice, chickadees and other birds.
White-breasted Nuthatches are cute little birds to see and observe, and they help keep insect populations in check.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for White-breasted Nuthatch is tübishuzi, pronounced tuh-bee-SHUH-zee.
