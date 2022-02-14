Satsuki Jowise took these photos in Bear Valley Springs of a Bobcat (Lynx rufus) prowling around, likely in search of prey.
Bobcats rely on their cryptic coloration to help them avoid being seen by either prey or potential predators. While they are tough and resourceful and don't have much to fear from most other animals, there are documented cases of Bobcats, especially younger ones, being killed by mountain lions, coyotes, bears, golden eagles and great horned owls.
The favored prey of Bobcats is lagomorphs, which is the order of mammals that includes rabbits and hares. Locally, the main representatives are Desert Cottontails (Sylvilagus audubonii) and Black-tailed Jackrabbits (Lepus californicus).
However, Bobcats are also opportunistic generalists who will prey on a wide variety of prey, including gophers, mice, voles, rats, ground squirrels, birds, reptiles, etc. Cat digestive systems don't handle vegetative matter well, however, and unlike canids like foxes and coyotes, cats tend to be obligate carnivores who only eat meat.
While most cats have the reputation of being solitary, only coming together as adults briefly to mate, the growing use of trail cameras, both still and video, have shown more interaction among wild cats than previously realized.
With their overall mottled gray appearance, with tawny and black highlights here and there, a motionless Bobcat is very difficult to spot among the boulders, dry grass and oak trees where they often spend their time.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Bobcat is tüküüts, pronounced tuh-kuhts.
