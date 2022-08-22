Malcolm Eckel took this unusual photo in a creekbed near Sand Canyon of the little impact craters left on mud by our recent August thundershowers.
So this is apparently what happened to create this otherworldly image, which looks like it might have been taken by a remote space probe of some distant planet: to begin with, storm water flowing down a seasonal creekbed carried muddy runoff with particles of soil suspended in it.
After the storm subsided, runoff ceased, causing the water to slow down, and eventually stop completely where there were pools, eddies and creek edges. The still water allowed even the finest silt particles to precipitate down to the creekbed, leaving a surface of mostly smooth mud, rippled here and there by the current as it faded and then disappeared entirely.
This mud then began to dry, but either it was still slightly damp, or was rehydrated when another rare summer thundershower passed over the Tehachapi Mountains. Rain began to fall, and as they splattered onto the damp mud, they left little impressions of their impact.
Raindrops fall at a speed of between 15 and 25 miles per hour, depending upon their size, and strike the Earth’s surface. In this photo, you can see that although the raindrops varied in diameter, there were two main categories of size, large and small (about half the size of the bigger ones), with gradients in between.
Since there are some smaller, fainter impact circles visible on top of the larger ones, it would appear that the rainstorm followed a typical pattern: beginning with larger raindrops, falling faster and leaving deeper impact craters, followed by smaller ones as the rain let up and diminished, turning to a light misting rain of tiny raindrops before it stopped completely.
And as a result, left behind this interesting pattern of circular impressions to tell a story of a summer rain in a dry land.
