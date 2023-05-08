Lantie Bell took this photo outside her home in Bear Valley Springs of a couple of young California Ground Squirrels that are mostly white. Lantie says there are a total of three of them, and they seem to be littermates that frequently play and scamper together as young siblings often do. When you consider how many normally-colored California Ground Squirrels there are, these white little ones are exceedingly rare.
While the first word that comes to mind when people see animals that are atypically white is often “albino,” this is usually not the case. In albinism, there is a total lack of the pigment melanin, so not only does the creature’s hair, feathers or fur tend to be white, their eyes, noses, feet, etc. generally affected, and are often red or pink.
Leucistic animals, on the other hand, experience a partial loss of all pigmentation, including carotenoids. So while a mammal, bird or reptile may appear mostly white, if its eyes and nose are dark, then they are leucistic (frequently pronounced luke-ISS-tic).
Leucism can affect many different species. A white example of California Mule Deer has appeared from time to time, and one of these white deer lived in Bear Valley for at least two years. I have also seen photos of white Steller’s Jays, House Sparrows, Spotted Towhees, Striped Skunks and others.
Life can be especially fraught for leucistic animals, because they don’t have cryptic coloring and are more easily seen by predators. This is part of the reason that leucistic mutations don’t tend to get passed along – the leucistic individual often doesn’t survive long enough to reproduce.
There are some exceptions, and around the world there are some self-sustaining populations of white deer, white squirrels, white rabbits, etc., usually with some sort of human-provided protection.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for ground squirrel is ewüüts, pronounced EH-what’s.
