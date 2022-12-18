Toshimi Kristof submitted this photo taken by one of her trail cameras that she set up near a water feature at the Bear Valley Springs home of Toshimi and her husband, Les.
Toshimi, who is a gifted photographer, was at home in the late morning when the young bear visited and took a brief bath, but she wasn’t aware of its presence. Luckily the trail camera was on duty and got a few photos.
Toshimi thought that perhaps this bear was an orphaned cub, of an adult sow that was killed this spring. Under normal circumstances, a bear this young would still have its mother nearby, protecting the youngster and teaching it how and where to find food.
Many animals rely primarily on instinct for their behavioral cues, and to figure out how to go through life and find food, shelter and a mate when the time comes. Most reptiles, for example, have no parental guidance at all — snakes and lizards tend to lay eggs in soil or sand, and leave them to hatch by themselves. Rattlesnakes are an exception, since they give live birth, and mother rattlesnakes may guard their young until the little snakes’ first shed cycle, when they separate.
Most mammals provide some extended parental care to their young, and in the case of bears, it can last for 16 to 18 months. A bear cub that genuinely has no mother, not one that is simply out of view for the moment, has usually been orphaned somehow, because mother bears are famously protective of their young, and bear cubs have a prolonged adolescence if their mother is alive.
