Betty Gubler took this photo in her yard in the Tehachapi Valley of a California Mule Deer Buck relaxing in the shade.
“This is our latest 'yard art!'" Betty said. “For three days, this young buck has taken up residency in our yard in Golden Hills. He browses on our yard's grape leaves, currant bushes, and tender shoots, and was contented enough to remain in place while this photo taken. This is one of the many reasons why I love living in Tehachapi.”
This appears to be a young buck, and his antlers still bear some velvet. The autumn rut, or breeding season, is beginning, but younger, smaller bucks like this one aren’t usually active participants. Big, older, stronger bucks compete for breeding opportunities and smaller ones usually stay on the periphery.
Deer living in community services districts like Golden Hills and other areas where they are protected become accustomed to not being pursued or disturbed by people, so they become less fearful, and are more trusting of humans.
Deer still maintain a degree of wariness, but if residents are quiet and move slowly, individual deer or small deer herds are content to spend considerable time around houses and yards.
If deer find a place that seems safe and comfortable, they will continue to bed down in that area repeatedly. Deer typically rest for much of the day, and do most of their feeding at night, or in the early morning and late evening hours.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for deer is tühui, pronounced tuh-HOO-ee.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.