Turkey Vultures, as most people know, have mostly bare heads that are black or smoky gray when they are juveniles, and then turn reddish like this bird as they mature.
The absence of large feathers on their head helps keep them clean, allowing them to reach inside the body cavity of dead animals without having to worry about getting feathers dirty or matted. To disinfect themselves and their feathers, they use an old and powerful disinfectant: the sun. Not many microbes can withstand being bombarded by sunlight and the accompanying invisible radiation as Turkey Vultures bask in the sun.
More than 30,000 Turkey Vultures come through the Tehachapi Mountains each autumn during their annual migration in September and October. They migrate southerly in huge numbers, but they tend to filter back north in smaller groups in February and March.
The reason they migrate is not because of any shortage of food, for the mammals they depend on die year-round, but rather because of a shortage of sunlight. The days in northerly locations are short and produce less of the thermals and lift that Turkey Vultures depend upon to get up high in the air and soar effortlessly in search of food.
So, the vultures head south each autumn and head back north in preparation for nesting in the spring, since the days start slowly getting longer again after Dec. 21.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) Indian word for Turkey Vulture is wukumahaazi, pronounced wuh-kuh-mah-HAAH-zeh.
