Bruce Zigtema took this photo in the backyard of his family home in Tehachapi of a California Gray Fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus californicus) taking shelter in a large conifer.
Even though Bruce lives within the city limits of Tehachapi, he was still able to see and photograph this Gray Fox because these endearing little mammals are quite tolerant of human activities and buildings. A Gray Fox has frequently been spotted on the structures and grounds of Mountain Bible Church, for example.
You don’t have to live in outlying areas to see wildlife in the Tehachapi Mountains — city residents regularly see Raccoons, Striped Skunks, Virginia Opossums and Gray Foxes, which actually live within the city limits. There are also less frequent but occasional sightings, especially on the edges of town, of animal visitors that include Black Bears, Bobcats and Coyotes.
Gray Foxes are justifiably known as “the fox that climbs trees,” as evidenced by this photograph. Gray Foxes use their unique climbing ability to evade predators, especially fellow canids like Red Foxes, Coyotes and Gray Wolves.
Gray Foxes as a species are actually older than any of those other canids, and have appeared in the fossil record dating back at least 3.6 million years.
Six of California’s eight Channel Islands are home to a dwarf species of Gray Fox known as Island Fox (Urocyon littoralis). Each island has its own subspecies. These diminutive foxes are even smaller and more docile than the mainland Gray Fox, and are believed to have been brought to the southern Channel Islands by Chumash people, with the foxes brought as pets carried in the distinctive Chumash plank canoes known as tomols.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for fox is wazi, pronounced WAH-zeh.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.