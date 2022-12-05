Mary Anne Rodriguez took this photo in the city of Tehachapi of a Northern Mockingbird sitting in a pyracantha bush.
Northern Mockingbirds (Mimus polyglottus) are one of the more common birds you can find in town and around buildings, though they tend to be solitary or in pairs, and don’t form flocks like House Sparrows, Brewer’s Blackbirds, House Finches, European Starlings, Dark-Eyed Juncos and other backyard birds.
The Mockingbird’s ornithological name means “many-tongued mimic” in Latin, and it is an apt name since these birds can mimic an incredible array of different sounds. Mockingbirds not only imitate the calls of other birds, like California Quail and California Scrub Jays, but they also perform recognizable imitations of frogs, crickets, car alarms, barking dogs, backup beepers, etc. A talented male Mockingbird might learn 200 different songs throughout its life.
Northern Mockingbirds are mostly insect-eaters in the warmer months, but then they switch to berries and fruit in the colder months when invertebrate prey becomes scarce. Pyracantha, a common evergreen ornamental shrub with sharp thorns, produces red berries that often attract songbirds like American Robins, Cedar Waxwings and Northern Mockingbirds.
Male and female Mockingbirds, sometimes referred to as “mockers,” look the same: light brownish gray on their upper sides, and very pale gray on their chest and bellies. Their wing feathers have some black markings, and they have white wing bars and a white patch on their tail feathers. These are visible in flight, and these flashes of white as they flap their wings are good field marks to help identify these gifted singers.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.