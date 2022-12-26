American Kestrels (Falco sparverius) are the smallest falcon in the United States, and they are one of the more common raptors seen in the Tehachapi Mountains. They are about the size of a Mourning Dove, or a Cockatiel – but despite their small size, they have strong little talons that are sharp as needles and they are able to seize prey ranging in size from insects to small rodents, songbirds, lizards, snakes, etc.
Unlike most raptors, Kestrels show sexual dimorphism, or a recognizable difference in markings between males and females. Males are smaller, which is typical of raptors, and they are also considerably more colorful. They have slate blue wings, and reddish backs marked with short black striping. They also have two vertical black facial stripes. Falcon species often have a dark face mark, sometimes called a tear streak, but Kestrels have two, referred to as a mustache and sideburns.
Female Kestrels are somewhat larger and less pigmented, with cinnamon wings and a plainer head and face.
American Kestrels are generally the only birds of prey that you see perched on the power lines themselves – larger raptors like Red-tailed Hawks commonly perch on top of power poles or the wooden crossarms, but not the actual wires, which are a smaller diameter than is comfortable for the larger birds to grasp in their talons.
