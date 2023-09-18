Diane Lee took this photo of a Pacific Chorus Frog (Pseudacris regilla) as it sat concealed among the watercress and white-stemmed hedge nettle in the seep of a little spring near Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road.
Pacific Chorus Frogs are the most numerous and widespread amphibians in the Pacific States, and their habitat ranges from low deserts to high mountains at 10,000 feet or more, as long as they have some standing water in which to breed. They are found in several colors, but most are tan, brown or green.
They have a demonstrated ability to change their colors to match their environment, and this seems to be triggered by the overall brightness of their surroundings. These cute little frogs are readily identifiable by a black eye stripe that runs from their nose back towards their shoulder, and the fact that they have toepads — no other frogs in their geographic range possess both of these characteristics.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for frog is an onomatopoeia, an approximation of the sound that the males make on spring evenings, when they position themselves in vernal pools and puddles and call out to attract females. The word is wogita, pronounced wah-git.
Pacific Chorus Frog eggs grow into tadpoles, which will spend the next six weeks or more growing into miniature versions of their parents.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
