Tyler Jennings took this photo of a hummingbird nest with two small chicks inside.
Without seeing the mother, it isn't possible to know for certain which species of hummingbird built the nest. In the Tehachapi Mountains, there have been six species of hummingbird spotted at various times, but the most common and frequently seen is Anna's Hummingbird (Calypte anna).
This nest was attached to an electrical cable using spider silk, which the mother hummingbird uses to construct her nest, along with things like plant down, cattail fuzz, etc.
When finished, the female often camouflages her nest by decorating it with bits of lichen, moss, or what in this case appear to be fragments of dried flower petals. When nesting on the outside of an aging building or a sign, hummingbirds have been known to use peeling paint chips from the structure to help their nest blend in.
Mother hummingbirds build their nest and raise their young without any assistance from the male hummingbird. She almost always lays two eggs, and must wait a day or two between laying each egg. Hummingbirds produce the largest eggs, in relation to their body size, of any birds. Even so, each tiny egg is only about the size of a TicTac breath mint.
Once they hatch, the two babies always seem to end up head-to-toe with each other in the nest, with their bills pointed in opposite directions. They also aim to defecate outside their nest, and the mother removes any misses, so the nest tends to stay clean.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for hummingbird is muutanapizshi, pronounced moo-tah-nah-PIZSH-eh, which translates to "just a little man."
