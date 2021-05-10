Erika Hoenisch Elliot took this photo of two Red-shouldered Hawks preparing to mate.
Red-shouldered Hawks (Buteo lineatus) can be found through the Tehachapi Mountains, generally in areas with abundant trees — in woodlands, riparian corridors, park areas or forests. They are smaller than the far more abundant Red-tailed Hawks, though they are both in the Buteo genus.
Erika had this to say about catching this rare photo opportunity: "I was so lucky to stand by the window when these two Red-shouldered Hawks had an encounter in our oak tree. It was a thrill to see them so close by. Unfortunately they didn’t stay long. Now I would love to know where they made a nest!"
Red-shouldered Hawks are known for their nesting fidelity, returning to the same grove or even the same tree they have used for successful nesting in the past. At the former Mourning Cloak Ranch and Botanical Garden on Old Town Road, a pair of Red-shouldered Hawks nested year after year in the Fremont Cottonwood trees that bordered the driveway near Brite Creek.
Red-shouldered are one of the most vocal of raptors, making a repeated "kee-ah" "kee-ah" call either while perched or flying. This call is used both to establish claim over territory, as well as when they are alarmed. Many people find their "Kee! Kee! Kee!" call reminiscent of a seagull. It is also akin to the plaintive begging or needy call made by young Redtails and other raptors to their parents.
