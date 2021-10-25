Laurie Rott took this photo of a beautiful Tehachapi sky on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 24. The clouds were the advance of a big storm that brought a deluge to Northern and Central California and at least some welcome moisture to Southern California.
Laurie explained how she happened to catch this gorgeous colorful moment of the new day:
"My husband and I live in West Golden Hills and I am fortunate to have a good vantage point to take sunrise photos. These pictures were actually taken just before sunrise when the colors in the clouds are at their brightest. I am an early riser and I watch the sky to take pictures when the sky is at its best color, because the brightness of the colors fade quickly as the sun rises.
"My husband and I retired and moved to Tehachapi in 2015 after having lived and worked in Bakersfield for 32 years. Besides all the advantages of living in Tehachapi (and there are many), taking photos of a beautiful sky (unseen in Bakersfield) has been an added bonus for me! I have hundreds of pictures of cloud formations and I never tire of looking at the sky for more. I am an amateur photographer at best, but the opportunities for photos in Tehachapi make me a better photographer."
The skies above Tehachapi are indeed an ever-changing canvas of beauty, with at times as many as eight or 10 different named types of clouds visible at once.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for sky is tugubiyave, pronounced too-goo-bay-YAH-veh.
