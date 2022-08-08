Malcolm Eckel took this photo of a Prickly Poppy (Argemone munita) while on a walk with his dog Pugsley.
These native wildflowers were known as “Fried Eggs” by oldtimers in the area because with their crinkly white petals and cluster of yellow-orange stamens in the center, they resemble a fried egg prepared sunny side up.
This plant’s specific name munita means “armed” and refers to the many spines that adorn the leaves, stems and even buds. This quality is also referenced by the name Prickly Poppy.
These members of the poppy family don’t form large colonies, but instead grow singly or in small groups. They are often found in fallow fields or along roadsides. They appear to benefit from some level of soil disturbance, or at least reduced competition from dense Mediterranean grasses.
Prickly Poppies usually grow up to about two feet high. They grow as either annuals or perennials, and are often found in open areas in the years after fires.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) called Prickly Poppy is caaruuwagadüba, which is pronounced caah-roo-wah-gah-DUB-uh. This name comes from the verb caaruu, which means “to rattle,” and was applied to several different plants whose dried seeds would rattle in their pods.
Prickly Poppy is popular with some insects, probably for its pollen rather than nectar, and you can often find invertebrates foraging around them.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.