Toshimi Kristof took these photos of sunspots that were visible recently on the surface of the sun. You couldn't see them by looking up at the sun with naked eye, and of course, that's never a good idea, but Toshimi used a camera set on a tripod at her Bear Valley Springs home, with a lens equipped with a solar filter.
You can look at the sun briefly when it's low on the horizon and filtered through clouds, but on a clear day when the sun is overhead, it's an incredibly bright glowing ball that can damage your vision if you look at it, and even damage the sensors in a digital camera to photograph it.
However, there are solar filters made by a number of companies that can be combined with a camera lens to safely capture a photo of the sun. You would generally want to use a telephoto lens to photograph the sun, because it doesn't appear very large through a standard 50mm lens.
Interestingly, the sun and moon appear to be almost the exact same size as seen from Earth. The moon is only a speck in size when compared to the actual size of the sun, but the moon is only about 240,000 miles from the Earth, while the sun is a staggering 93 million miles from Earth. This distance functions as an equalizer, and by sheer coincidence, these two celestial bodies end up looking like they are the same size.
Sunspots appear darker because they are cooler — sunspots are about 6,300 degrees Fahrenheit, while the surrounding surface of the sun is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
