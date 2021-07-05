David Joseph took this photo in Bear Valley Springs of a California Mule Deer buck with what appears to be two Brown-headed Cowbirds (Molothrus ater) perched on its back.
Sometimes songbirds can be seen on deer and other large grazing animals in the spring as the mammals shed, gathering loose hair to use to line their nests. However, Brown-headed Cowbirds don't build any nests of their own at all, so that's not what these birds are doing.
Brown-headed Cowbirds are considered nest parasites, and they find the nests of other songbirds and lay their eggs in them. The Cowbirds tend to hatch first, and they get fed by the foster parents and often out-compete their hapless forced foster siblings.
While some birds will land on deer and other large animals like cattle, horses and sheep and feed on insects that might be found on the mammal, seed-eating birds may also land on grazers and simply use them as a convenient slow-moving perch.
Cowbirds get their name because they are often associated with cattle, and they will feed on grasshoppers, beetles and other insects as they are stirred into movement and revealed as the big animals graze though a grassland.
Cowbirds are native to North America, and used to follow large herds of Bison as they grazed across the prairies. Brown-head Cowbird numbers have greatly increased and their range has expanded across much of the U.S. as a cattle ranching has spread.
