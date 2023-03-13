Sue McMiller took this photo during a past event at the National Chavez Center of native wildflowers including California Poppies, Lupines and Creamcups.
With all the snow and rain this winter, wildflowers have been poised for a great display, and it is already happening at lower elevations near the San Joaquin Valley floor.
The first to bloom, as early as January, are typically Bladderpods, which are the extremely drought-tolerant, three-foot tall shrubs that produce pale yellow flowers. These blossoms later turn into seed pods shaped like, well, bladders that give the plant its common name.
The next plants to flower are Fiddleneck, which sometimes form vast expanses of yellow-orange blossoms borne on a curving stem like the headstock of a violin, which provides this plant’s common name.
After these two plants, a number of others begin to flower. Popcorn Flower spreads a pale white frosting on slopes, while lupines appear blue, indigo or white. Filaree is violet or purple. Owl’s Clover looks reddish purple, and Lacy Phacelia is a pale lilac hue. There are currently several large colonies of Phacelia blooming alongside Highway 58 between Keene and Bakersfield.
California Poppies practically glow bright pumpkin orange on sunny days when they are open. Other wildflowers with yellow or orange blossoms like Fiddleneck, Goldfields or Hillside Daisies are sometimes mistaken for poppies at a distance, but actual California Poppies are never misidentified as something else — their luminous petals of silken orange are very distinctive.
