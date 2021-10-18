Patrick Nance took this photo behind his house in Stallion Springs of a California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) buck laying in the shade.
At the time this photo was taken on Sept. 13, this buck still had some velvet left on his antlers. This is the fuzzy, vascular-rich tissue that helps their antlers grow so fast. In late summer and early autumn when the antlers are done growing, the velvet grows thin and dries out, and the buck removes it from his now-hardened antlers by rubbing and polishing his rack against trees and shrubs.
This male would be considered a “four-point buck” because his antlers branch to form four sharp tines on each side. As yearlings, young males have a single upright tine and are known as a “spike buck.”
As they do each winter, the bucks will lose their spikes and the following spring their first antlers will be replaced with a second set, this time a forked antler with two points on each side, and they’ll be known as “forked horns.”
With each successive year they will typically add larger antlers with another point on each side, unless the bucks survive enough years to begin to age and decline, because their antlers will then begin to get smaller as well, though they never seem to drop below a four-point once they are mature. The Nuwa (Kawaiisu) Indian word for buck is ayida, pronounced aye-YID-uh.
