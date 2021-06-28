Saya Novinger took this photo of a Crab Spider that captured a Honeybee. At first glance, the bee just seemed to be stuck or suspended in an odd way from a cluster of Narrow-leaved Milkweed flowers, but on closer examination, it was evident that the bee had been seized and was going to be preyed upon by a Crab Spider.
Like most spiders, Crab Spiders are ambush predators. But instead of making a sticky web that is used to ensnare prey, Crab Spiders conceal themselves right in among blooming flowers.
Their unusual body configuration, which does resemble that of a marine crab and is the source of their common name, helps them to hide. They spread their legs wide like encircling pinchers, and as a result don't look like a typical spider. They wait patiently and then lunge forward and grab unsuspecting pollinators.
A Honeybee would seem to be too big of prey for the spider to tackle, and the bee certainly outweighs the spider, but obviously it is within its prey range.
This image shows one of the many perils that Honeybees face as they forage for pollen and nectar. The life of a Honeybee is fraught with danger once they leave the relative safety of the hive. There are a large number of predators that feed on them, from Western Kingbirds and other insect-loving birds to spiders, insects, rodents and reptiles.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Honeybee is haniizi, pronounced hah-NEEZ-i.
