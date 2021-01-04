Barbara Novinger took this photo of a Tehachapi sunrise from her parents' home on Old Town Road. Her parents are George and Anne Marie Novinger. George was a much-loved principal of Tehachapi High from 1983 to 1993, and the two of them created and operated The Apple Shed for many years.
The most colorful sunrises require some clouds, of course, to serve as a kind of theater screen onto which the sun's rays can be projected. Morning clouds can indicate that a storm is brewing, which is the reason for the old weather adage "Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning."
A red sky suggests that there is dust and a high moisture content in the atmosphere, so rain might be more likely. In the case of Barbara's photograph, the Tehachapi sunrise sky was more yellowish orange than red, and the day that followed did not bring rain or snow.
Old Town Road is probably the oldest road in the area to still retain the same route. It was originally made for horses and horse-drawn wagons and buggies, and didn't get paved until the 1940s. The road's bends and curves follow the geography and the old property lines, and it was clearly created without much input from engineers or surveyors.
