Anne Marie Novinger took this photo at her home in the Tehachapi Valley of a bumblebee on a pink Cosmos flower.
This particular bee appears to be a California Bumblebee (Bombus californicus), which is typically found in oak savannah habitat — one of the main landscapes in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Bumblebees, whose genus name Bombus is the Latin word for “a buzzing sound,” are large but non-aggressive bees that can be found nectar-feeding in gardens. Partly because of their placid nature, bumblebees are the predominant type of bee used to pollinate tomatoes and other vegetables grown inside greenhouses.
Tomatoes don’t produce nectar, but they do generate pollen, which bumblebees eat. To obtain the pollen from tomatoes and some other flowers, bumblebees buzz loudly at the blossoms, causing the pollen grains to vibrate off the anthers so bumblebees can gather them. This technique is called sonicating, and it allows bumblebees to effectively pollinate flowers that honeybees and other insects may have trouble reaching.
Bumblebee queens overwinter alone, and then each spring have to start building a bumblebee colony from scratch. First the queen finds a sheltered place in tall dense grass, an abandoned rodent burrow, etc. She then makes honeycomb and starts laying eggs that will emerge as young sterile female workers.
The new hatchlings then take over the work of the hive, and the queen can focus on laying more eggs and producing more young. Bumblebee colonies usually reach a size of 200 to 300 bees, unlike honeybee hives, which can exceed 30,000 bees in the case of exceptionally robust hives.
Only the bumblebee queens survive the winter to begin building new colonies each spring.
