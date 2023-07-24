Kerri Esten took this photo recently in the mountains above the Tehachapi Valley of a California Mule Deer fawn as it was browsing on grass and leaves.
California Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus californicus) are abundant in the Tehachapi Mountains, and their numbers are actually higher in the area known as the "wildland-urban interface" than they are in the undeveloped mountains and ranchland surrounding our local valleys.
This is due to several reasons, including the increased amount of forage provided by landscaping and ornamental plants, and the lack of competition with livestock. There is another factor: deer are the main prey of Mountain Lions (Felis concolor), who generally kill an average of one deer a week for food, and Mountain Lions generally avoid homes and the dogs that are often present.
Therefore, the California Mule Deer that tolerate people and are willing to browse around houses and rest on lawns are safer from Mountain Lion predation than the deer that live in remote areas.
Fawns like this one rely on their camouflage spots and their initial absence of any scent to avoid predators. When they are first born, a fawn will be concealed by the doe in tall grass, and then the mother will mostly remain apart, returning only a few times a day to nurse the baby.
Locally, fawns are typically born in June, and they start losing their spots in September, though some individuals may retain traces of their fawns spots well into winter. The Nüwa (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) Indian word for fawn is maahüüzi, pronounced mah-HUZ-ee.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.