Stacey Herrera took this photo on June 23 of clouds in a blue Tehachapi sky reflected in the calm waters of Brite Lake.
Of course the best reflections in puddles, ponds, lakes and even oceans can be seen (and photographed) when the water is completely still. Even small ripples can cause distortions and blurring of the image on the water’s surface.
So if you want to capture a sharp, beautifully-defined reflection like the one that Stacey photographed, you have to do it when the wind is still and the water has a mirror-like surface.
In this image, the water in Brite Lake appears even bluer than the sky above because the water is absorbing all or nearly all of the red wavelengths from the light, and reflecting blue back at the viewer. Shallow water appears lighter blue than deeper water, because less water means less absorption of photons, so some red wavelength light is also reflected.
Water reflects best when there is good surface clarity, and the water is fairly clear. Turbidity, siltation, and algae all reduce the reflective qualities of a body of water. On the June morning when this photo was taken, the conditions were ideal: still, clear water and a scattering of cumulous clouds in the sky overhead, which softened the glare of bright sunlight like a polarizing filter, as though all of Brite Valley was wearing a giant pair of sunglasses.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.