Josh Patterson took this photo on his property of a male California Quail perched on a fence.
California Quail (Callipepla californica) have coupled off now and are establishing pair bonds and looking for promising nest sites. Josh said that the pair that included this male had been scouting out nesting locations in the Pattersons' yard for the past week or so.
California Quail are dedicated parents who try to select a very inconspicuous spot to establish their nest, usually in grasses or near the base of shrubs or trees. The nests are typically on the ground, often with nearby rocks for added shelter and concealment, but are occasionally found in dense foliage fairly low in a tree or shrub.
The nests are lined with grasses and are only an inch or two deep. Quail nests are about as big around as the saucer of tea cup, and will hold about 12 to 15 eggs. Quail nests don't have to be much bigger than their clutch of eggs, because the babies can walk around within hours of hatching and don't stay and grow inside the nest, like the babies of songbirds and raptors do.
Quail hens don't begin incubating until all of their eggs have been laid. Because of this, all the eggs begin to develop at the same time and hatch on the same day, even though the first ones to be laid may be as much as three weeks older than the last ones to be laid.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for California Quail is taara, pronounced tah-rrrra, with the "r' rolled to imitate the wingbeats of a quail.
