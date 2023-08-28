Al Crisalli Jr. took this photo of a young Audubon's Cottontail (Sylvilagus audubonii) as it was starting to forage in the late afternoon. This has been a good year for cottontails in the Tehachapi Mountains, and they are abundant in many habitats.
Rabbits are considered crepuscular, meaning they are most active during the twilight hours around dawn and dusk. They can also be found foraging in the day or the night, but early morning and evening are their favorite times.
Those with homes in rural areas or farmhouses with lawns may find their grass being kept trimmed somehow without ever being mowed — the nighttime yard workers responsible for this are cottontail rabbits, with occasional help from Black-tailed Jackrabbits. Cottontails don't dig burrows, but will occasionally use those dug by other animals for hiding or nesting spots. They prefer to shelter in wood or lumber piles, dense brush, beneath barns and outbuildings, in old irrigation pipes, in thick grass, under castoff plywood or sheet metal, etc. rather than in the ground.
Cottontails have coarser guard hairs and a soft, dense undercoat that keeps them warm even in snowy weather and freezing temperatures. Rabbits use a dense network of blood vessels to keep their long ears warm in cold weather, and also use the same densely-vascularized system to help them cool off during hot weather.
Rabbitskin blankets enabled Great Basin Indian tribes to survive cold winters, and they were cherished animals. The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Cottontail is tavutsi, pronounced tah-VUT-si.
