Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
Manuel added that the bear had been up in the tree since at least 6 a.m. the morning that the photo was taken, and it later came down and was shaking a nectarine tree at the home of a neighbor.
California’s prolonged drought has proven to be a challenge for American Black Bears (Ursus americanus californiensis), as it has for most of the humans, animals and plants of the Golden State. A scarcity of rain and snow limits vegetation, and plants are the foundation of our food chains and food webs.
Black Bears are omnivores, and will feed on animal resources like insects or the carcasses of deer from Mountain Lion kills, but the majority of their diet (up to 85 percent) is derived from plants. Wild fruit, like coffeeberries, elderberries and chokecherries are consumed when they ripen in late summer and early fall, but when these are in short supply, Black Bears will sometimes venture into backyard orchards to help themselves to cultivated fruit.
Bears also will come to houses and yards to access water during long hot summer periods.
Acorns have now been dropping in the Tehachapi Mountains, providing a protein-rich source of natural food for bears, and reported sightings have declined in recent weeks. Hopefully the acorn crop will help sustain bears, deer and other wildlife that have been suffering from the drought.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for Black Bear is odokid mo’orizh, pronounced oh-DOH-kid moh’oh-reez.
