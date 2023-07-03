Yolanda Dimino took these photos of turkey vultures that have been appearing each morning in her Stallion Springs backyard.
These are very large birds, outsizing even the biggest Common Ravens.
Turkey vultures are quite tolerant of each other, and any squabbling between them is typically limited to an irritated hiss or disapproving head gesture.
They may be visiting Dimino’s home because of a water feature on the property.
Turkey vultures may be in the unhygienic business of cleaning up carcasses, but they are actually quite clean birds that like to bathe and drink, especially when they have access to clean water.
Turkey vultures often sunbathe, spreading their wings and holding their feathers out to catch sunlight.
Turkey vultures have bare heads that correspond with their dietary habits. If they had feathered heads like other birds, their crest and head feathers would frequently get greasy and dirty from feeding on carcasses.
Instead, the skin on their bare heads is easier to clean, and direct exposure to sunlight helps act as a disinfectant to help kill any microbes they might get on themselves while carrion-feeding.
Almost alone among birds, turkey vultures have a good sense of smell, which helps them locate carrion. They also have exceptional eyesight, and it is believed that they can spot blue bottle flies, also called blowflies, that are also drawn to carcasses.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for turkey vulture is wükümahaazi, pronounced wuh-kuh-mah-HAAZ-zeh.
