Chris Naftel took this photo at his home in Bear Valley Springs of a male California Quail and a male Western Fence Lizard as they both used the same boulder as a vantage point on a recent spring day.
California Quail (Callipepla californica) roosters often use fenceposts, stumps and boulders to serve as locations for sentry duty, while they keep their eyes open for potential threats to themselves, their mates and their offspring.
Quail must constantly be on guard, for they have many predators, including hawks, bobcats, snakes, coyotes, etc. Like cottontail rabbits, quail are considered a prime source of a meal and are among the preferred prey species for many hunters in the oak woodlands, brush-covered foothills and grasslands where quail are found.
For the Western Fence Lizard (Sceleporous occidentalis, commonly known as Bluebellies), having a prime vantage point is often more about being seen and observing potential lizard competitors, rather than spotting would-be predators.
Being exposed up on a boulder, log or fence post is risky for a lizard, especially when it comes to threats from aerial predators like kestrels or loggerhead shrikes. However, males want to be seen by potential female partners, as well as to advertise their presence to other males, so they will often seek out a prominent place to sun themselves, especially during the spring breeding season.
This quail and lizard are amiable and pose no threat to each other, of course.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for quail is taara, pronounced with a rolled “r” sound to imitate a quail’s wingbeats, and the word for bluebelly lizard is wogosinazi, pronounced WOH-goh-sin-nahz.
