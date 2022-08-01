Marsha Farrington took this photo in Stallion Springs recently of a big American Elk bull. “I live on Grouse Drive, and this bull elk was about five feet away from me,” Marsha explained. “Of course, I was on the porch at the time! He just kind of looked at me, and slowly sauntered away. . .”
American Elk (Cervus canadensis nelsoni), also known as Rocky Mountain Elk, are thriving in the Tehachapi Mountains. They were originally stocked on the Ellsworth Ranch in the late 1960s, but they escaped from a 640-acre enclosure when a large oak fell and opened a hole in the fence that had kept them in.
They were not seen very often until about 15 or 20 years ago, when they began to be sighted with regularity. Now individual bulls like this one, or small herds of bachelor bulls, make dependable appearances in the non-breeding summer season before the fall rut.
Elk are far more drawn to water than their relatives the California Mule Deer, and particularly in hot weather they can be found cooling off by standing knee-deep in shallow waters in ponds or small golf courses lakes in Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs.
Since elk are typically seen from a distance, most people tend to picture them as being about the size of the Mule Deer. When you see them up close, however, you realize how large they actually are – they are the size of horses with antlers.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for elk is parahui, pronounced pah-rah-HOO-ee, and it means “water deer.”
