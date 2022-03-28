Linda Esparza took this photo of a baby Desert Cottontail as it foraged on grass near the former location of Kmart, alongside Mountain View Road.
Desert Cottontails (Sylvilagus audubonii) are common in the Tehachapi Mountains, in most areas where there is food and shelter available. They are very tolerant of human activity, and can thrive around housing and even in town, as long as there isn't too much hunting pressure from house cats, both pets and those that are feral.
Unlike European rabbits, from whom most domestic rabbit breeds are descended, Cottontails typically don't live underground in burrows. They sleep and hide nestled into grass or other vegetation in a space known as a "form."
Mother rabbits will sometimes make their nests underneath a piece of discarded plywood or sheet metal, an outbuilding, brush pile, stack of old lumber, or use a discarded burrow made by another mammal. After creating just enough space for herself and her babies, she will line the nest with soft belly fur that naturally loosens just for that purpose.
The babies are born bare with their eyes closed, but they soon sprout a layer of fuzz that will grow into the fur that protects them from the weather. Their eyes open after about 10 days, and within two to three weeks, they make their first cautious appearance outside the concealment of the nest.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for Cottontail is tavüütsi, pronounced tah-VUHT-si.
