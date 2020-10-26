Toshimi Kristof took this photo in Bear Valley Springs of a Great Horned Owl temporarily perched in an oak tree. Toshimi said that this nocturnal raptor had been daytime roosting in a pine tree, but flew out when her husband, Les, walked underneath.
Owls like this big Great Horned (Bubo virginianus) can see during the daytime, but they usually prefer to save their vision for the nighttime, when they have little competition from other raptors and their main prey — small rodents — are more active.
Most birds of prey like Great Horned Owls don't actively hunt in the vicinity of their nest. Why? Because that way when their young fledge, they will have a greater abundance of unwary prey to capture.
Newly-fledged young raptors face a serious threat from starvation when they leave the nest. The adults will continue to feed them for several weeks, or even longer, but eventually the young owls need to learn to feed themselves, and if they don't get good at it, and fast, they will perish.
Hungry Great Horned Owls will sometimes start hunting before it is fully dark, and if the night's hunt hasn't been successful, they may continue even as it grows light in the morning.
However, as big and fierce as Great Horns are, they are still vulnerable to predation by other raptors, like Northern Goshawks or Golden Eagles, so they typically spend daylight hours quietly concealed in a large tree.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for owl is mühüütsi, pronounced muh-HUHT-see.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.