Derrill Whitten took these photos of a California Mule Deer doe and her two twins.
Derrill, who lives in West Golden Hills, nominates this doe as “Wildlife Mother of the Year” because she has been successfully raising her twin fawns despite having suffered a broken hind leg. Derrill notes that this doe will always suffer a pronounced limp because her healed broken leg will always be one to two inches shorter than her other leg.
The odds are against any animals that get seriously injured in the wild, because if they are a prey animal, is makes them more vulnerable to being caught and devoured. If the injured animal is a predator, it may be unable to catch prey and starve to death. Infection is also a looming hazard. As a result, many injuries for wild animals end up being terminal, either directly or indirectly.
Fortunately, this doe’s injury was to one of her hind legs. When four-legged animals suffer damage to or the loss of a hind leg, they can continue to walk or even run using the remaining hind leg more centered under their hindquarters, creating a tripod-like effect.
A quadruped that can’t use one of their front legs, however, is likely doomed, as every step forward is an awkward hop. Domestic dogs or cats with an unusable front leg can survive with the help and safety provided by their humans, but wild animals with such injuries face a short future.
The doe in Golden Hills could conceivably live a full natural lifespan; however, and she can still more quickly when she needs to.
NATURAL SIGHTINGS is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, you may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.