The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra is a local nonprofit that provides five concerts per year free of charge to the community. The symphony will begin its 25th season of providing outstanding orchestral and choral music to Tehachapi and surrounding communities. The symphony’s fine music directors are Dr. David Newby for the orchestra and Sandra Adams for the symphonic chorus. Musicians and singers donate their time to rehearse and perform.
If you believe classical music is important to this community, you can join the TSO. There is no fee to join. As with most groups, younger musicians grow up and go to college and older musicians retire or move to be closer to family.
At the present time strings are needed, especially violas, cellos, basses, and violins, as well as a 1st oboe, 2 bassoons, 3rd and 4th horn, and trombones. Rehearsals usually begin after Labor Day, so there is plenty of time to pull out your instrument and begin practicing. The symphony rehearses on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Jacobson Middle School band room. The first concert is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 5.
Donations are the symphony’s main source of support and the orchestra relies on donations to continue providing free concerts to the community, but continues to need support. The livestreams of each concert are posted on the TSO facebook page, so if people missed them, they could watch later. Lots of great comments were received and a more national scope of watchers was developed, but alas, not much money.
Support from all types of businesses is welcome; for sponsors and community partners-community members helping community members. If you are or have connections with local businesses of any kind that may be interested in sponsoring the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, please contact the symphony. Contributors’ names are listed in the concert program in the appropriate giving category. See the website for more perks.
Other ways to support the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra include:
• Attending Cheers to Charity and buying tickets from the TSO website
• Visiting Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company and purchasing a bottle of symphony wine
• Eat at Chipotle in Tehachapi between 4 and 8 p.m. Aug. 1 and present the flier from the TSO Facebook page.
• Join “Run for the Music” fun run on Oct. 7.
The board is working diligently to keep this renowned and innovative orchestra in business for the foreseeable future and hope that you will be able to give support and see you at a future concert. For more information, to join or support the symphony, visit tehachapiorchestra.com, call 661-821-7511 or email tehachapiorchestra@gmail.com.
Karen Budai is with the symphony.
