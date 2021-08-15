The Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus has had two wonderful directors. Angela Rodriguez was the director of the Symphonic Chorus for the last two years. She was a member of the chorus since 2011 and a voice student of Kathy Kelly, the chorus's previous director of 13 years. Both Kelly and Rodriguez have moved from the area and the chorus is now in need of another director.
Previous experience in conducting as well as a degree in music is preferable. If you, or someone you know, may be interested, please contact a member of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus or a Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra board member.
The chorus needs to start rehearsing soon for the holiday concert. Rehearsals have been either on a Monday or a Tuesday, depending on the availability of the director and members.
Spread the word for the need of a director so that there will be another concert for the members of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and for the community of Tehachapi.
For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
