It’s time to nominate Tehachapi’s Finest — the annual awards program sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News.
And for the 2023 awards, Chamber President Jeanette Pauer said a new category has been added — Nonprofit of the Year. The other awards are Citizen of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year.
Nominations for the awards are now being accepted with a deadline of Jan. 5.
The awards will be presented at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Annual Installation and Recognition Gala early next year. Details about that event will be available soon.
Nomination forms are published in the newspaper or available from the chamber.
Awards criteria
The small-business award is for businesses with one to nine employees; the large-business award is for businesses with 10 or more employees.
For both, nominees should be businesses that have contributed to the community through their volunteer efforts, continuous involvement and support of charitable organizations or improvement of the economic climate. Employees are encouraged to nominate their own company.
Nominees for citizen of the year are people who have made a significant contribution through community service or volunteerism over the past year or over the past several years combined.
The following guidelines have been set for this award:
• The recipient must live or work in Tehachapi.
• Their outstanding service to the community should include humanitarianism, charity or volunteer work and/or heroic deeds.
• Their service must be voluntary or beyond the general scope of regular, paid work.
• Meritorious service may be within the last year or may be a span of years.
• Nominations may come from individuals or organizations.
This year is the first year that nonprofit organizations will be recognized as part of the awards program. Individuals who want to nominate a nonprofit organization are asked to describe ways the organization has contributed to the community.
Past winners
Winners of the awards in recent years include:
Citizen(s) of the Year: 2011, Sam & Betsy Conklin; 2012, Mary Ann Hester; 2013, Ed Grimes; 2014, Tammy Wallace; 2015, Dorothy Morris; 2016, Joel Beckmann; 2017, James and Cheryl Wilson; 2018, Mary Beth Garrison; 2019, Linda Carhart; 2020, Carl Gehricke; 2021, Milo and Layla Lujan; and 2022, Lewis Brown.
Small Business of the Year: 2011, Don Juan's; 2012, Books & Crannies; 2013, Souza Family Vineyard; 2014, Sail Thru Car Wash; 2015, Linda's Cakes n' Things; 2016, Jennifer's Terrace; 2017, John the Plumber; 2018, Wood Family Funeral Service Inc.; 2019, Marty Pay Farmers Insurance; 2020, Ashmore Motors; 2021, South Street Digital Inc.; and 2022, Hydrochrome.
Large Business of the Year: 2011, KERO ABC 23; 2012, Aspen Builders Inc.; 2013, McDonalds; 2014, RST Cranes; 2015, Scott's Auto Body; 2016, Tehachapi Veterinary Hospital; 2017, P-Dubs Grille & Bar; 2018, Race Communications; 2019, Terra-Gen Operating Co. LLC; 2020, Kaiser Permanente; 2021, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley; and 2022, WM.
How to nominate
Entry forms will be published in upcoming editions of Tehachapi News. Completed forms can be mailed to: Citizen of the Year 2023, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 401, Tehachapi CA 93561. Or they can be dropped off at the Tehachapi News office, 411 N. Mill St. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call Tehachapi News at 661-822-6828.
