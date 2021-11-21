The 2nd Annual Tehachapi Holiday Decorating Contest is ready to accept entries from the community (dates changed, note below). The contest is open to both businesses and residential entries; there is no cost to participate. The contest has expanded from nine winners in 2020 to 12 winners this year.
More than 100 entries were received last year, and we hope to build on that for this holiday decorating season. The city of Tehachapi and the Loop Newspaper are working together to include all Tehachapi communities both in the city and unincorporated areas.
“Looking forward to seeing all the holiday lights again this year. It was so awesome to drive around town with our grandchildren, see the lights and displays and feel the spirit that each of our community members took pride in to decorate their homes and businesses,” said Michael Davies, Tehachapi mayor pro-tem.
If you are interested in entering your home, business or both, simply send an email to Media@TehachapicityHall.com and provide your name, address and phone number.
All entries must be received by Friday, Dec. 10 at noon. Judging will begin Friday Dec. 10 through Monday, Dec. 13 (weather permitting).
Addresses of decorated homes and businesses will be provided to the community for all to enjoy.
