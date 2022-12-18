New homeowners often have priorities. They might include the basics — such as installing appliances — or decorating and landscaping.
But for one new Tehachapi resident, a priority was a Little Free Library in the front yard.
Dania and Brandon Kurz — with their 74-pound pitbull named Pharoh Silas — moved to Tehachapi at the end of August from Sylmar.
She was very excited when her husband bought her a book box as a housewarming gift and painted it to match their new home not far from Tompkins Elementary School.
The Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges with book boxes available in public areas and neighborhoods. It began in Wisconsin in 2009 and quickly spread. With more than 150,000 Little Free Libraries in 110 countries, the organization claims that 250 million books have been shared.
Dania Kurz said she has wanted a library to share books with neighbors for a long time. But she wasn’t comfortable with changes in her former neighborhood that made the couple no longer feel safe there.
The Southern California natives were looking for a community with a quiet, slower pace that was also affordable. Eventually they discovered Tehachapi and were able to buy a home here.
With their Little Free Library installed they’re starting to meet neighbors. Both work from home — he is in sales and she is a copy editor for a cybersecurity company. And when they’re not working, they’re out discovering their new hometown.
Other libraries
The Kurz home is at 125 Chaparrel St. and is at least the sixth Little Free Library to be located in the Tehachapi area.
According to the official Little Free Library registry, others are in town at 115 S. Robinson St. (next door to City Hall), 410 Maple St. and 1317 Tara Court. The registry also shows one in Stallion Springs at 28740 Shannon Court.
There is also a Little Free Library at Valley Oaks Charter School in Tehachapi.
For more information visit littlefreelibrary.org.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.