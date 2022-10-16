Yvette Dumler is the new president of Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club. She has been appointed to fulfill the remaining term of Kathy Kneer, who moved out of state for family reasons. Dumler praised Kneer for the leadership she provided during the difficult COVID-19 years when meetings were held on Zoom and social interaction was limited. She kept club members well-informed on political issues.
Dumler has been active in Tehachapi for the past 15 years as a Scout leader, and other activities for youth. She has been a fundraiser for events such as Relay-for-Life and other important causes. She wants to bring younger members into the club and the Democratic Party. She says the age group of those 18 to 30 years old is underrepresented, and they should be active since their future is at stake. She is excited about the challenge of leading the club and will rely on the support of all members. She was loudly applauded and promised help with all her efforts.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club meets the first Thursday of the month at Kelcy’s Restaurant at 5 p.m. for dinner and visiting, with the meeting from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Registered Democrats are invited to join upon payment of $20 dues. Information about TMDC may be found at tehachapidemocrats.com.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
