The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association is pleased to announce that it is in its final stages of replacing and installing a large section of all-new bleacher seating in the Milano Rodeo Arena.
Replacing the old wooden bleachers at the northwest corner of the arena, this all new steel, 21-row high seating area will add more than 1,000 new seats. At the base of this seating, there will be room for seven additional box seating areas. This brings the rodeo grounds and Tehachapi event center seating capacity to “over 5,000 seats,” said TMRA Chairman Dal Bunn.
Nearly every rodeo event sponsored by the TMRA has been a sellout. This additional seating capacity will allow more rodeo fans to view the sport of rodeo with enhanced views.
The first use of this new seating capacity will be the afternoon of July 4 for the annual Benz Bad Bulls rodeo event. Even with this new seating capacity, non-reserved tickets sell fast and are available at Albertsons Supermarket, Hemme Hay and the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. Pre-show activities start at 5 p.m. and bull riding at 6 p.m. Twenty cowboys, along with 20 bulls for a total of nearly 40 rides are anticipated.
Right after the bull riding, the arena lights will turn off and an evening of fireworks presented by the city of Tehachapi will begin. Rodeo viewers will already be sitting in the best seats in Tehachapi for viewing this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.