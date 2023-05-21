Four new TehachaPod episodes are available free to the public on most podcasting platforms. Go to: https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/
The latest episodes, according to a city news release, are:
Season 4, Episode 47 – “Code Enforcement's Role at the TPD.” Officer Tony Bonelli and Acting Lt. Jason Dunham talk about the issues that are reported and how they respond to them.
Season 4, Episode 46 – “Tehachapi Farmer’s Market & Old Town Flower Farm.” Jessica Garner, Tehachapi Farmer’s Market manager, and Jacki Baschmann from the Old Town Flower Farm talk about the upcoming season that begins Thursday, June 1. Hear about new and returning vendors.
Season 4, Episode 45 – Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade discussed with American Legion Cmdr. Kevin Davey. He shares the history of Memorial Day, and talks about the parade and activities set for that day.
Season 4, Episode 44 – Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District provides a summer update. Corey Torres, Brenda Gonzalez and Taylor share upcoming programs.
