Veterans memorials, memorial plazas and other features have been developed at Tehachapi’s two active public cemeteries.
District Manager Danny Brown conducted a tour of the Westside Cemetery June 23, noting that similar new features have also been installed at the Eastside Cemetery. Since 1949, Tehachapi’s cemeteries have been operated by the Tehachapi Public Cemetery District.
Brown, who received the Manager of the Year award from the California Association of Public Cemeteries in 2020, has been with the district since 2018. He also serves as the district manager for the South Kern Cemetery District.
The district operates two active cemeteries — the Eastside Cemetery at 820 Burnett Road and Westside Cemetery at 920 Enterprise Way. It also maintains older cemeteries in the region.
New veterans memorials
Since the establishment of the Bakersfield National Cemetery about 18 miles northwest of Tehachapi in 2009, many local veterans have chosen the facility to be their final resting place.
Many veterans are buried in Tehachapi, including a Civil War veteran and veterans from the two world wars, Brown noted.
The district wanted a way to honor those veterans and also to provide a place for Tehachapi veterans buried elsewhere to be memorialized locally, he said.
In addition to rows of flags representing each of the country’s armed forces, a large memorial to veterans has been installed at both the Eastside and Westside cemeteries. The memorial includes logos of the U.S. Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Merchant Marines with the words “In honor of all Tehachapi veterans … past, present, future.”
A specially designed logo for the district featuring mountains, trees, an apple and a train is also on the memorial.
An area for memorial bricks is in front of the monument and nearby is a cenotaph, or memorial wall, ready for names. Brown said individuals can be memorialized at the two local cemeteries even if they are buried elsewhere.
CREMATION OPTIONS
Although both Tehachapi cemeteries still offer in-ground burial — and have space to continue to serve the community for at least another century — cremation has become more popular, and new facilities at both cemeteries have been developed to serve people seeking a peaceful and respectful place for cremated remains, Brown said.
About 60 percent of local families are choosing cremation, he noted. The rate at private cemeteries in California is about 75%, Brown said, in part because of the higher expense of burial.
“We’re a public cemetery, so our mission is to provide a low-cost and affordable cemetery for local residents.”
Both the Eastside and Westside cemeteries now have newly installed columbariums in memorial areas that include a subtle water feature intended to add to the peaceful calm at the cemeteries. The structures provide individual niches for urns with cremated remains, as well as a lower-cost option, an ossuary, for the interment of ashes.
INSPIRATION
Brown credited the inspiration for improvements at the local cemeteries to the district’s board of directors. And he noted the late Richard Dieterle was a driving force behind the planning and budgeting the district needed to accomplish the projects.
Dieterle had served on the district board for about three years prior to his death on May 11, 2022. He was known locally for his many years as a teacher and administrator in Tehachapi schools, but also left an important legacy for the community through his service on the cemetery board, Brown said.
“He had a great vision and love for what he did,” Brown said.
“I am just the facilitator (for the projects),” he added. “The board, the entire board, had the vision.”
The cemeteries were in need of a lot of work when he started working with the district, Brown said. It had many years since improvements were made at the local cemeteries.
The district is supported in part by a portion of property taxes collected by the county and in part by charges for services.
“We do really sound, prudent budgeting,” he said of the district’s ability to undertake the improvement projects that cost more than $300,000.
The district has been recovering from troubled times. Two former employees were charged with embezzlement and pleaded no contest in May 2021. The district’s insurance covered most of the financial loss.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sheila Townsend is president of the district’s Board of Directors. Other members are Joyce Davies, Ruthie Grimes and George Wolfe. The vacancy left by Dieterle’s death has not yet been filled by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
The board typically meets at 2:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at district headquarters, 920 Enterprise Way, Tehachapi (Westside Cemetery).
For more information, call 822-3842 or visit the district’s website, tehachapi.specialdistrict.org.
