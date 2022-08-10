The New Vinyl is a Southern California-based horn-powered rock’n’soul band that has headlined and shared bills at festivals and clubs all over Southern California.
TNV has opened for such national and regional blues greats as Kirk Fletcher, Sue Foley, Jason Ricci, Rick Holstrum and Junior Watson on the Cadillac Zack Blues nights at the Maui Sugar Mill Saloon and Malainey’s Irish Bar. (It was during one of their Monday night gigs at Maui that a new fan was heard saying with a grin, “I guess my weekends just got longer,” a sentiment shared by many that night who were surprised that TNV was not the headliner.)
The TNV sound is a blend of their diverse musical influences and styles: soul, rock, blues and Americana. The six members of the band could be the musical godsons of Bobby Blue Bland, King Curtis, Delbert McClinton, Albert King and Levon Helm.
Having played together for the past five years, they have each had much longer musical careers, separately and together: co-founder, vocalist and guitarist/trumpet player Josh Rich has previously released the album “Where Do We Go From Here” under his own name, and has played with co-founder, vocalist and drummer Pat Shoptaw in another band. Pat and bassist Phil Serpico are former members of Lucksinger (and released the album of the same name).
Lister Coleman's signature funky, blues-rock guitar sound has been a staple in original bands and recording studios throughout the area. Lee White (aka Mr. Lee) has been in the So Cal music scene as a keyboardist and bandleader for 40 years. Jazz and R&B saxophonist Pat Loomis has played with top R&B and Jazz artists Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and Wynton Marsalis, to name a few.
Together, they play straight from the gut, with a fire in their bellies and joy in their hearts. Armed with blistering guitars, soulful horns and a driving rhythm section, they won’t rest until you are as impassioned, energized and elated as they are.
