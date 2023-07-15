The next Tehachapi Blood Drive for Houchin Community Blood Bank is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. It is sponsored by Tehachapi Vineyard Church, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District and the city of Tehachapi.
According to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city, the drive is also seeking donors of platelets and plasma.
“These types of donations take a little longer and help burn victims and cancer patients,” Budge noted.
“We continue to work together to get the word out on blood drives because there is such a need for blood products in Kern County, the donations made at Tehachapi Blood Drives stay in our area,” Budge said.
The blood drive will be held at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St. Space at the church will be open so donors can stay cool, Budge said, adding that two buses and extra staff from Houchin will be present and that platelet and plasma donations are collected in the comfort of a classroom inside the church.
Donor reservations may be made online at connect.hcbb.com.
