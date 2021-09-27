It's a hoot! The answer to your prayers! Five nuns on stage, four in the freezer!
Raising hell since its off-Broadway debut in 1985, "Nunsense" brings "the humor of the nun" to Tehachapi Community Theatre’s BeeKay Theatre. With dynamite singing, a pinch of puppetry, the tip-tap of time steps, and a hefty dose of soul, it's no wonder this musical comedy is the second-longest-running off-Broadway show. This one's good old-fashioned fun!
The loose storyline is that five nuns from the Little Sisters of Hoboken are putting on a musical revue to raise money after their convent was nearly wiped out by some accidentally-lethal soup courtesy of Sister Julia, Child of God, the resident chef. Luckily, the remaining ragtag group of five nuns are immensely entertaining and so is the show they put on.
First up is the Mother Superior, played by Jenifer Thysens. This is her stage debut for TCT, but she impresses as being a long-time veteran. Her performance lives up to the title “superior."
Mother Superior's sidekick is Leslie Reynold's Sister Hubert, Mistress of Novices. Nunsense Is another show in a long line of performances for Reynolds who is no "novice" to the local theater scene. Reynolds is radiant, her voice a low purr that then erupts into a mighty roar.
Together, the duo of Thysens and Reynolds bring enough soul to inspire an amen! or two from the audience. Their harmonies in Act Two's "Just a Coupl'a Sisters" highlight each performer's unique tone, somehow made even more sensational when featured side-by-side.
Sister Mary Leo, young and meek with a secret dream to be the “first nun ballerina,” is brought to life by Sierra Christian who is returning to the BeeKay stage after starring in 2020’s Young Frankenstein, the musical. Sweet-voiced and charming, Christian brings personality that's endearing and cute as a button.
As our fourth nun in the lineup, TCT favorite Opal Lawler-Martin is back in the spotlight as Sister Robert Anne. Robert Anne is Brooklyn born and rather rowdy, therefore the part requires charisma, humor, and heart — all of which Lawler-Martin nails, living up to the expectations of her fans. She's one you can count on to deliver on theatricality.
Rounding out the fab five is (dare I say?) crowd-favorite is Laura Kaminski as Sister Mary Amnesia. As her name implies, this nun's memory is gone. Kaminski is subtly but consistently laugh-aloud funny, delivering everything from nuanced glances to an absurdly hilarious puppet interlude with comedic instincts that can't be taught. Under Mary Amnesia's watch, a pop quiz has never been so fun. Answer correctly, and you too could win a prayer card of an obscure saint! As if her comic prowess wasn't enough, Kaminski's voice is full of wonderful surprises and veritable vocal gymnastics.
Put 'em all together, and these five women bring incredible energy to the beautiful BeeKay Theatre. Their big voices tear through the non-stop musical performances with dynamite chemistry to boot. The whole thing is a can't-miss romp! Get your tickets now!
Tickets are $18 and are available online at tctonstage.com, and at both Tehachapi Furniture and Tehachapi Treasure Trove. A limited number of tickets may be available at the BeeKay Box Office (Open 30 minutes prior to each show). Advanced purchase is recommended.
Remaining performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 3., at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre downtown at 110 S. Green St.
Tracy Silvers is with the BeeKay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.