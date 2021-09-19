The COVID-19 pandemic is no match for a bunch of high-spirited nuns! The Tehachapi Community Theatre musical “Nunsense” was delayed due to the coronavirus, but is on stage now at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees now through Oct. 3 at 110 S. Green St. in downtown Tehachapi. Tickets are $18 for adults, and there is a discount for TCT members, naturally.
The BeeKay has been professionally cleaned (after 20 months of being unoccupied) from tiles to rafters and, per CDC guidelines, “Masks are required for all non-vaccinated patrons, masks are recommended for all other patrons.”
The show — following the adventures of the five Little Sisters of Hoboken, who are planning a variety show to raise needed funds — has enjoyed a standing ovation first weekend. Getting tickets early is highly recommended!
“Nunsense” was started as a line of greeting cards and was developed into a musical by Dan Goggin. The original Off-Broadway production opened Dec. 12, 1985, running for 3,672 performances and becoming the second-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history. It is funny and highly entertaining throughout!
The show has since been adapted for television and has spawned six sequels and three spin-offs. It’s a worldwide hit and has been translated into at least 26 languages. Over the years, more than 25,000 women have performed in “Nunsense” productions.
The “Nunsense” cast features: Jenifer Thysens as Sister Mary Regina, Mother Superior, Leslie Reynolds as Sister Mary Hubert, Mistress of Novices, Laura Kaminski as Sister Mary Amnesia, Sierra Christian as Sister Mary Leo, and Opal Lawler-Martin as Sister Mary Robert Anne.
The production technical crew includes: Dr. Doug Jockinsen as director, choreographer and lighting designer, Guy Martin as music director and sound engineer, Ms. Reynolds and Mrs. Martin as set construction and designers, Tracy Silvers as assistant director and backstage manager, Ms. Christian for choreography, Gary Mazzola as lighting engineer, Jason Hansen as stage manager and light board tech., Dave Shacklock as sound board tech., Kenny Chugg on spotlight, and Ms. Liz Block for costumer.
Tickets are on sale now online at www.tctonstage.com, and at both Tehachapi Furniture and Tehachapi Treasure Trove. A limited number of tickets may be available at the BeeKay Box Office (open 30 minutes prior to each show). Advanced purchase is recommended.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25, Oct. 1, 2, and at 2 p.m. matinee shows on Sept. 19, 26, and Oct. 3.
Tracy Silvers is assistant director and backstage manager for "Nunsense."
